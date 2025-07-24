Liquid Solution: Chhattisgarh's Nano DAP Initiative for Kharif Crops

In an innovative response to fertiliser shortages, the Chhattisgarh government has secured over 3.05 lakh bottles of liquid Nano DAP to support the ongoing Kharif season. This move is set to bring significant cost savings to paddy farmers, providing an advantage of Rs 75 per acre over traditional solid DAP, officials reported on Thursday.

Under state directives, IFFCO has facilitated the strategic storage of Nano DAP, with bottles distributed across double-lock centres, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, and private retailers. This approach ensures farmers can access this effective alternative, which improves nitrogen and phosphorus levels in crops, according to IFFCO.

To bolster adoption, officials are conducting extensive training through agricultural chaupals and awareness campaigns, demonstrating Nano DAP use and benefits to farmers. This collaborative effort has led to widespread acceptance of Nano DAP in paddy cultivation across the state, marking a significant shift in agricultural practices.

