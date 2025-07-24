Left Menu

Liquid Solution: Chhattisgarh's Nano DAP Initiative for Kharif Crops

The Chhattisgarh government has proactively stocked over 3.05 lakh bottles of liquid Nano DAP to counter solid DAP shortages during the Kharif season, aiding farmers with a cost reduction of Rs 75 per acre. With support from IFFCO, this move demonstrates the viability of Nano DAP as a fertiliser alternative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative response to fertiliser shortages, the Chhattisgarh government has secured over 3.05 lakh bottles of liquid Nano DAP to support the ongoing Kharif season. This move is set to bring significant cost savings to paddy farmers, providing an advantage of Rs 75 per acre over traditional solid DAP, officials reported on Thursday.

Under state directives, IFFCO has facilitated the strategic storage of Nano DAP, with bottles distributed across double-lock centres, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, and private retailers. This approach ensures farmers can access this effective alternative, which improves nitrogen and phosphorus levels in crops, according to IFFCO.

To bolster adoption, officials are conducting extensive training through agricultural chaupals and awareness campaigns, demonstrating Nano DAP use and benefits to farmers. This collaborative effort has led to widespread acceptance of Nano DAP in paddy cultivation across the state, marking a significant shift in agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

