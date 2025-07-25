Left Menu

Mumbai's Monsoon Deluge: Train Delays and Safety Warnings Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai faces monsoon disruptions as train services slow due to heavy rains. Officials report delays across central lines. The Mumbai Police urge caution and advise staying indoors. The weather department warns of continued heavy rainfall, with severe forecasts for Konkan-Goa and other Maharashtra regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall, Mumbai's local trains are experiencing delays despite maintaining operational status across all lines, including Western and Harbour, officials confirmed on Friday. Central Railway reports that services on the Central Line, crucial to the Mumbai suburban system, are hindered by the incessant downpour.

Mainline local trains face delays of 10 to 12 minutes, while Harbour Line locals lag by approximately seven to eight minutes. Trains are operating at reduced speeds due to safety precautions and limited visibility. The Mumbai Police have released advisories for residents to remain indoors unless necessary, avoiding coastal areas and driving with caution.

Authorities remain vigilant, with officers on high alert to aid citizens. In cases of emergency, residents are urged to contact emergency numbers. The India Meteorological Department forecasts consistent heavy rains, predicting severe weather conditions for July 26, with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds in specific Maharashtra districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

