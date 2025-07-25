Left Menu

Lucknow's Triumphant Tiranga Yatra Celebrates Cleanliness Success

In Lucknow, a Tiranga Yatra was held to celebrate its remarkable achievement of ranking third in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and others acknowledged the collective efforts in cleanliness and waste management that led to this accolade for the city.

Tiranga Yatra marks Lucknow's 3rd place in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of civic pride, Lucknow held a grand Tiranga Yatra to celebrate its exceptional third-place ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the city's citizens and the tireless members of its Municipal Corporation, along with workers and sanitation staff, for their dedicated efforts in improving cleanliness and waste management.

During the event, Mayor Kharkwal highlighted the vital role played by various stakeholders in the city's sanitation success. "The Municipal Corporation members, workers, and sanitation staff, along with public cooperation, have been instrumental in this journey," she stated, adding that educating the younger generation on waste segregation remains a priority. She also noted ongoing weekly plantation initiatives to maintain ecological balance.

On July 14, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that Lucknow had climbed an impressive 41 ranks to secure its current position. Celebrating this stride in cleanliness, Khanna emphasized the significance of the Swachh Survekshan as a comprehensive evaluation of urban hygiene in India, assessing factors such as school cleanliness and effective waste disposal methods.

