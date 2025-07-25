Himachal Pradesh Faces Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Services Hit

Heavy rains have plunged Himachal Pradesh into disarray, disrupting public services and causing widespread devastation. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that, as of Friday morning, 235 roads remain blocked. Additionally, 56 power distribution transformers and 139 water supply schemes are non-functional.

The monsoon season has claimed 147 lives, with 79 individuals perishing in rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while another 68 succumbed in road accidents, according to the SDMA.

Mandi district bears the brunt with 144 road blockages, while Kullu and Kangra face blockages on 58 and 11 roads, respectively. National Highway 70 is closed between Mandi and Kotali due to landslides, and water supply disruptions are prominent in Mandi and Kangra.

The SDMA's report reveals substantial losses in agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure, with damages surpassing ₹1,38,753 lakh since June 20. Although rescue and restoration efforts press on, continuous rainfall hampers progress.

Essential services are disrupted, as per SDMA's Thursday report. A total of 173 water supply schemes across Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur are affected, and power remains down in 56 sectors. Public Works Department and National Highways Authority teams race against time to restore services.

Authorities warn of potential landslides and flash floods due to sustained rainfall, urging residents and commuters in sensitive areas to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)