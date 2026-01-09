Delhi Revamps Water Supply: 7,900 km Pipeline Replacement Announced

The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to overhaul its aging water infrastructure, aiming to replace around 7,900 kilometers of old pipelines over the next two to three years. Water Minister Parvesh Verma informed the Assembly that the efforts are part of a broader commitment to ensure clean, continuous water supply for residents.

Highlighting the collaboration with the central government and neighboring states, Verma detailed initiatives aimed at boosting the capital's water production capacity. Potential agreements with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana could add 30 million gallons per day to Delhi's supply, offering treated water for irrigation in return for raw drinking water.

Among the significant initiatives are the revival of the Chandrawal and Wazirabad projects, with investments of Rs 2,406 crore and Rs 3,715 crore, respectively. These projects are expected to enhance the city's network with thousands of kilometers of new pipelines and numerous underground reservoirs, impacting multiple assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)