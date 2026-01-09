Left Menu

Delhi Revamps Water Supply: 7,900 km Pipeline Replacement Announced

The Delhi government plans to replace around 7,900 km of decades-old pipelines over the next two to three years to ensure clean water supply. Major projects like Chandrawal and Wazirabad have been revived, alongside collaborations with neighboring states to enhance water availability in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:30 IST
Delhi Revamps Water Supply: 7,900 km Pipeline Replacement Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to overhaul its aging water infrastructure, aiming to replace around 7,900 kilometers of old pipelines over the next two to three years. Water Minister Parvesh Verma informed the Assembly that the efforts are part of a broader commitment to ensure clean, continuous water supply for residents.

Highlighting the collaboration with the central government and neighboring states, Verma detailed initiatives aimed at boosting the capital's water production capacity. Potential agreements with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana could add 30 million gallons per day to Delhi's supply, offering treated water for irrigation in return for raw drinking water.

Among the significant initiatives are the revival of the Chandrawal and Wazirabad projects, with investments of Rs 2,406 crore and Rs 3,715 crore, respectively. These projects are expected to enhance the city's network with thousands of kilometers of new pipelines and numerous underground reservoirs, impacting multiple assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Conservation with 100 New Reserve Forests

 India
2
EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests

 Belgium
3
Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central Delhi

Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central De...

 India
4
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026