Left Menu

Crisis in Sweida: Hospitals Caught in Sectarian Crossfire

In Sweida, Syria, hospitals are struggling due to sectarian violence between the Druze and Bedouin tribes. Electricity and water shortages, along with dwindling medicine supplies, compound the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST
Crisis in Sweida: Hospitals Caught in Sectarian Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, hospitals are grappling with intense pressure as sectarian violence intensifies between the Druze, a local religious minority, and Syrian Bedouin tribes.

Within Sweida, the situation is dire, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed. Compounding the crisis, essential utilities like electricity and water have been cut off, and medical supplies are critically low.

World Health Organization representative in Syria, Christina Bethke, highlighted these challenges to reporters in Geneva, emphasizing the strained conditions and urgent need for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025