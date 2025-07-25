Crisis in Sweida: Hospitals Caught in Sectarian Crossfire

In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, hospitals are grappling with intense pressure as sectarian violence intensifies between the Druze, a local religious minority, and Syrian Bedouin tribes.

Within Sweida, the situation is dire, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed. Compounding the crisis, essential utilities like electricity and water have been cut off, and medical supplies are critically low.

World Health Organization representative in Syria, Christina Bethke, highlighted these challenges to reporters in Geneva, emphasizing the strained conditions and urgent need for assistance.

