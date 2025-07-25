Crisis in Sweida: Hospitals Caught in Sectarian Crossfire
In Sweida, Syria, hospitals are struggling due to sectarian violence between the Druze and Bedouin tribes. Electricity and water shortages, along with dwindling medicine supplies, compound the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In the southern Syrian city of Sweida, hospitals are grappling with intense pressure as sectarian violence intensifies between the Druze, a local religious minority, and Syrian Bedouin tribes.
Within Sweida, the situation is dire, with healthcare facilities overwhelmed. Compounding the crisis, essential utilities like electricity and water have been cut off, and medical supplies are critically low.
World Health Organization representative in Syria, Christina Bethke, highlighted these challenges to reporters in Geneva, emphasizing the strained conditions and urgent need for assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria's Druze Stronghold: A Worrying Trend
UNHCR Raises Alarm Over Chaotic Return of Afghan Refugees Amid Health Crisis
Unraveling Tensions: Clashes Between Druze and Bedouin Tribes in Syria
Escalating Tensions: Druze and Bedouin Clashes in Syria
India's Salt Reduction Revolution: Community Initiative Targets Public Health Crisis