Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Launches 'Water Audit' in Bhopal Amid Health Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has initiated a 'water audit' in response to incidents of water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore, led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari. Initial inspections uncovered parallel pipelines causing contamination. The Congress criticizes local authorities for negligence and continues to demand safe drinking water for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Launches 'Water Audit' in Bhopal Amid Health Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has embarked on a comprehensive 'water audit' after a tragic episode of water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore, resulting in multiple deaths.

Starting with site inspections in Bhopal, state unit chief Jitu Patwari, accompanied by local leaders, flagged significant concerns as they found that drinking water pipelines were laid parallel to sewer lines, causing severe contamination.

The party slammed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the BJP-led state government for neglecting public health, vowing persistent agitation until clean drinking water is guaranteed to residents.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political Turmoil

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Minister Rebuts Congress-BJP Claims Amidst Political T...

 India
3
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy

 Global
4
Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026