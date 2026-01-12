Madhya Pradesh Congress Launches 'Water Audit' in Bhopal Amid Health Crisis
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has initiated a 'water audit' in response to incidents of water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore, led by state unit chief Jitu Patwari. Initial inspections uncovered parallel pipelines causing contamination. The Congress criticizes local authorities for negligence and continues to demand safe drinking water for all citizens.
The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has embarked on a comprehensive 'water audit' after a tragic episode of water contamination in Bhagirathpura, Indore, resulting in multiple deaths.
Starting with site inspections in Bhopal, state unit chief Jitu Patwari, accompanied by local leaders, flagged significant concerns as they found that drinking water pipelines were laid parallel to sewer lines, causing severe contamination.
The party slammed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the BJP-led state government for neglecting public health, vowing persistent agitation until clean drinking water is guaranteed to residents.