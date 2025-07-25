Left Menu

South Korea Intensifies Tariff Talks with U.S. Amid Japan's Deal Pressure

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and trade envoy Yeo Han-koo are in Washington aiming to finalize a tariff deal with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. With deadlines approaching and Japan's recent deal with the U.S., efforts intensify for South Korea to protect its manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Friday, continuing crucial talks over tariffs.

They emphasized the importance of cooperation on strategic manufacturing sectors, discussing a 'mutually beneficial' deal focusing on industries like shipbuilding and semiconductors.

The urgency for a deal was heightened by Japan's recent agreement with the U.S., causing concern over South Korea's competitive positioning. South Korea proposes a significant investment plan to bolster negotiations.

