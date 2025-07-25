South Korea Intensifies Tariff Talks with U.S. Amid Japan's Deal Pressure

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Friday, continuing crucial talks over tariffs.

They emphasized the importance of cooperation on strategic manufacturing sectors, discussing a 'mutually beneficial' deal focusing on industries like shipbuilding and semiconductors.

The urgency for a deal was heightened by Japan's recent agreement with the U.S., causing concern over South Korea's competitive positioning. South Korea proposes a significant investment plan to bolster negotiations.