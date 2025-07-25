Left Menu

Historic Shift: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Gains Local Support

The 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh gains momentum with 98 Riew village households supporting its pre-feasibility report. This marks a significant change in public opinion, once resistant to the project. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein cites this as a milestone in the government's transformative hydropower initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:31 IST
Historic Shift: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Gains Local Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh is gaining substantial local support, as 98 households from Riew village, Siang district, have agreed to its pre-feasibility report. The announcement follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the presence of key political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Riew village, a significant population base in the Siang belt, marks a pivotal change in public sentiment towards the mega-dam project, which previously faced considerable opposition. Earlier, substantial support from Riga village further indicated a growing acceptance of the project.

This development occurs amid regional concerns, particularly as China advances its dam construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo river. India and Bangladesh have expressed apprehensions about potential impacts on water security. Deputy Chief Minister Mein emphasized the importance of dialogue and community involvement, framing SUMP as a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025