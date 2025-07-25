Historic Shift: Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Gains Local Support

The ambitious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh is gaining substantial local support, as 98 households from Riew village, Siang district, have agreed to its pre-feasibility report. The announcement follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the presence of key political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Riew village, a significant population base in the Siang belt, marks a pivotal change in public sentiment towards the mega-dam project, which previously faced considerable opposition. Earlier, substantial support from Riga village further indicated a growing acceptance of the project.

This development occurs amid regional concerns, particularly as China advances its dam construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo river. India and Bangladesh have expressed apprehensions about potential impacts on water security. Deputy Chief Minister Mein emphasized the importance of dialogue and community involvement, framing SUMP as a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)