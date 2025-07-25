India Boosts Defense with Rs 2,000 Crore Radar Deal

The Defence Ministry announced that it has signed a Rs 2,000 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the delivery of cutting-edge air defence fire control radars. This agreement aims to bolster the combat capabilities of the Indian Army by enabling the detection of various airborne threats such as fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones.

The procurement will be conducted under the 'Indian-indigenously designed, developed and manufactured category', ensuring at least 70% of the radar systems are of indigenous origin. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing indigenization in defense production while providing a significant boost to the nation's economic growth.

The ministry emphasized that this acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in the modernization of air defence regiments across the country. It is aimed at improving the operational readiness of the Indian Army and signifies a substantial step towards enhancing national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)