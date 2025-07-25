Maharashtra Boosts Local Fish Feed Production with New Guidelines
The Maharashtra government has introduced new guidelines to promote local fish feed production, ensuring quality and efficiency in the fisheries sector. The initiatives mandate purchasing feed from state-approved suppliers, with strict packaging and certification standards, to support local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken significant steps to enhance the fisheries sector by unveiling new guidelines aimed at localizing fish feed production, according to state Minister Nitesh Rane.
During a press conference, Rane emphasized that these directives are designed to make fisheries projects within the state more efficient and self-sufficient by relying on local feed manufacturers.
These changes require government-subsidised fisheries in Maharashtra to procure feed from government-recognized local producers, ensuring that all fish feed meets Indian regulatory standards for quality and packaging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement