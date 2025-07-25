Left Menu

Court Seeks Details on Tahawur Rana's Plea for Family Calls Amid Mumbai Attack Allegations

The Patiala House court has requested a detailed response from the NIA on Tahawur Rana's plea for regular telephonic communication with his family, setting the hearing for August 1. Rana, a suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, faces extended judicial custody, amid updates on his extradition and jail conditions.

Tahawur Rana (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide comprehensive feedback on Tahawur Rana's plea requesting regular phone contact with his family. The court has scheduled a hearing for August 1. Rana, believed to be a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is currently detained following his extradition from the United States in April.

Initially, Rana was allowed one phone call with his family. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, after considering submissions, instructed the NIA to submit a detailed response. Rana's request for better jail amenities, such as a bed, has been granted, acknowledging his age and health concerns.

Meanwhile, the NIA has furnished the jail with Rana's medical history. The agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rana for the Mumbai terror attack case. His custody has been extended until August 13, with further legal procedures underway regarding his alleged evasive behavior during interrogation.

