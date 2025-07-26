Political Rumble: Bihar's Crime Rate Sparks War of Words

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha criticized Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday for his remarks about the escalating crime rate in Bihar, challenging Paswan to engage Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in deploying a fact-checking team to the troubled state.

Chirag Paswan, the Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, expressed regret over supporting the Nitish Kumar-led government, noting its failure to curb crime. He stated Paswan's significant ministerial role obligates him to urge central leaders for intervention rather than offer mere public statements.

Accusations of political motives surfaced, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav consistently highlighting Bihar's struggles. Paswan suggested a conspiracy theory regarding crime reports, aiming to tarnish the government pre-election, but insisted the state must restore law and order. In response, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stressed NDA solidarity, urging collective effort to address Bihar's challenges.

