Political Rumble: Bihar's Crime Rate Sparks War of Words

RJD MP Manoj Jha criticizes Union Minister Chirag Paswan's denouncement of Bihar's crime surge, urging him to consult PM Modi and Amit Shah for central intervention. Amid election conspiracies, Paswan expresses dismay over the state's governance, while Jitan Ram Manjhi calls for unity within the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha criticized Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday for his remarks about the escalating crime rate in Bihar, challenging Paswan to engage Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in deploying a fact-checking team to the troubled state.

Chirag Paswan, the Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, expressed regret over supporting the Nitish Kumar-led government, noting its failure to curb crime. He stated Paswan's significant ministerial role obligates him to urge central leaders for intervention rather than offer mere public statements.

Accusations of political motives surfaced, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav consistently highlighting Bihar's struggles. Paswan suggested a conspiracy theory regarding crime reports, aiming to tarnish the government pre-election, but insisted the state must restore law and order. In response, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stressed NDA solidarity, urging collective effort to address Bihar's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

