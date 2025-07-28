Naftogaz's Strategic Gas Import Breakthrough
Ukraine's Naftogaz has entered into its first agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas via the Transbalkan route. This test shipment through the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor signifies a strategic milestone for future cooperation, despite being of small volume with unspecified timelines.
Updated: 28-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:31 IST
Ukraine's key energy player, Naftogaz, announced on Monday a groundbreaking agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas through the Transbalkan route.
The route covers the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor, marking Naftogaz's initial venture using this path for gas imports. The deal involves a test shipment, representing a significant strategic move for long-term energy collaboration.
Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized the importance of this initial, modest shipment in establishing a foundation for extended future cooperation between the two entities.
