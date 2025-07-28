Naftogaz's Strategic Gas Import Breakthrough

Ukraine's key energy player, Naftogaz, announced on Monday a groundbreaking agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to import natural gas through the Transbalkan route.

The route covers the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor, marking Naftogaz's initial venture using this path for gas imports. The deal involves a test shipment, representing a significant strategic move for long-term energy collaboration.

Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized the importance of this initial, modest shipment in establishing a foundation for extended future cooperation between the two entities.