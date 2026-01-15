Thousands Demand Fair Election: Bulgaria's Political Turmoil Continues
Amid freezing weather, Bulgarians protest in Sofia demanding a fair election amid fears of manipulation. The country faces its eighth vote in five years amid economic struggles and political unrest led by concerns over oligarchs and governance. The president seeks solutions to stabilize the government.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Amid freezing temperatures, thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets of the capital, Sofia, on Wednesday, demanding fair and transparent elections. The demonstration highlighted the ongoing political turmoil in the Balkan nation, now facing its eighth vote in just five years.
Protests were ignited last month over a controversial budget plan by the governing coalition, which Bulgarians feared would exacerbate economic challenges. Though the government withdrew the budget, calls intensified for the coalition to resign. Protesters demand an electoral process free from manipulation and question the absence of machine voting.
Central to the unrest is Delyan Peevski, a politician under US and UK sanctions, whose support for the ruling coalition adds tension. With failed attempts to form a new government, President Rumen Radev considers appointing a caretaker Cabinet until further elections can be organized.
