2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Court Acquits All Accused After 17 Years

Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit expressed immense gratitude after a Mumbai court acquitted him and six others in the long-drawn 2008 Malegaon blast case. Purohit, speaking to reporters, thanked the nation, the judiciary, and the Armed forces for their unwavering support throughout the ordeal.

The acquittal sparked jubilation outside Purohit's residence, with supporters celebrating by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. The Mumbai Special NIA Court's decision highlighted the prosecution's failure to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the release of all accused.

The case, initially handled by the Maharashtra ATS before being transferred to the NIA in 2011, involved serious charges under the UAPA and Arms Act. Originally implicating 11 individuals, seven were formally charged. Victims' families plan to appeal the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)