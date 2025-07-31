City Union Bank's Q1 Profits Surge by 16% Amid Asset Quality Improvements

City Union Bank announced a 16% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, achieving Rs 306 crore, a notable jump from Rs 264 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's total income surged to Rs 1,849 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26, reflecting a significant rise from Rs 1,580 crore in the previous financial year's corresponding quarter, according to a regulatory filing by the Tamil Nadu-based bank.

Asset quality improvements were evident as gross non-performing assets dropped to 2.99% from 3.88% a year earlier, although provisions and contingencies saw an increase to Rs 70 crore from Rs 39 crore year-on-year. Meanwhile, the bank's capital adequacy ratio experienced a slight decline, settling at 23.1%.

(With inputs from agencies.)