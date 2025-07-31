Left Menu

City Union Bank's Q1 Profits Surge by 16% Amid Asset Quality Improvements

City Union Bank reported a 16% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 306 crore in Q1 2025-26. Total income rose to Rs 1,849 crore, with improvements in asset quality as gross NPAs declined to 2.99%. Despite an increase in provisions, the capital adequacy ratio slightly declined to 23.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:40 IST
City Union Bank's Q1 Profits Surge by 16% Amid Asset Quality Improvements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

City Union Bank announced a 16% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, achieving Rs 306 crore, a notable jump from Rs 264 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's total income surged to Rs 1,849 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26, reflecting a significant rise from Rs 1,580 crore in the previous financial year's corresponding quarter, according to a regulatory filing by the Tamil Nadu-based bank.

Asset quality improvements were evident as gross non-performing assets dropped to 2.99% from 3.88% a year earlier, although provisions and contingencies saw an increase to Rs 70 crore from Rs 39 crore year-on-year. Meanwhile, the bank's capital adequacy ratio experienced a slight decline, settling at 23.1%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025