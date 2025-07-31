Left Menu

India's Financial Awareness Campaign Reaches New Heights

The Nationwide Financial Awareness Campaign in India has organized 100,000 camps in its first month, resulting in the opening of 6.6 lakh new bank accounts under PM Jan Dhan Yojana and enrolling over 22 lakh in various Jan Suraksha Schemes. The initiative aims at comprehensive financial inclusion.

The Nationwide Financial Awareness Campaign, running from July to September 2025, achieved a major milestone within its first month. The initiative has organized around 100,000 camps across several districts, successfully opening 660,000 new PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts and enrolling over 2.2 million beneficiaries in Jan Suraksha Schemes, as per the finance ministry.

The Department of Financial Services spearheads this initiative with a mission to provide comprehensive coverage across all gram panchayats and urban local bodies. The campaign aims to ensure every eligible citizen benefits from transformative schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana.

Focus remains on saturating gram panchayats and urban local bodies, maximizing community engagement for inclusive development. Publicity efforts encourage citizens to leverage these schemes. The government emphasizes ensuring the last-mile access to financial services, involving all stakeholders meaningfully in each implementation tier.

