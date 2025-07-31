Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP and Trump Over Constitutional Values and Defense Spending
Mehbooba Mufti criticized the BJP for celebrating acquittals in the Malegaon blast case, likening it to Godse's Constitution. She also addressed India's spending on defense, implicating it in economic decline and condemned Trump's disparaging remarks about India's economy and trade policies.
In a strongly worded statement, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the NIA court's acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case. Mufti claimed this event symbolizes the rise of 'Godse's Constitution,' marking a deviation from foundational constitutional values, and criticized the BJP's subsequent celebration as reminiscent of the party's past support for controversial releases.
Mufti further expressed concern over India's defense expenditures, particularly the focus on maintaining adversarial relations with neighboring Pakistan. "The budget allocation towards defense is depleting our economy," Mufti argued, connecting the country's fiscal health issues with its military strategies. She highlighted the post-Operation Sindoor era as a period of increased spending on defense capabilities.
Adding to her critique, Mehbooba Mufti responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks on India's economy and international stance. Trump's comments, which labeled India's economy as "dead" and criticized high tariffs, were also addressed by Mufti, who pointed out the pitfalls of blending domestic and foreign policies for electoral gains, warning of the consequences seen today in escalating international tensions.
