Left Menu

Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of England cut its main interest rate to 4% in an effort to support the UK economy. This move, the fifth rate cut since August, is in response to slow growth influenced by tax rises and global trade tensions. The decision aims to boost confidence among consumers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:15 IST
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England on Thursday reduced its primary interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 4% as policymakers strive to support the faltering UK economy.

This move was expected by financial markets, as the Monetary Policy Committee navigates between controlling inflation and concerns over economic slowdown due to rising taxes and the global trade war led by US President Donald Trump.

This recent rate cut marks the fifth one since last August, bringing down borrowing costs from a 16-year high of 5.25%. Now at the lowest rate since March 2023, it aims to stimulate consumer and business confidence. However, uncertainties regarding potential tax increases in the Autumn Budget continue to cast shadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025