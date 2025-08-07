Reliance's Green Leap: Ambitious Plans in Solar, Battery, and Hydrogen

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has made a significant advancement in its green energy initiatives with the commissioning of over 1 Gigawatt (GW) solar panels produced in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The panels have met the stringent requirements for BIS certification, marking a milestone in their commitment to renewable energy.

The conglomerate's latest annual report for 2024-25 outlines an ambitious agenda to produce 10 GW of solar PV modules, including cells, wafer, and polysilicon, in pursuit of expansive green energy projects. In parallel, RIL is investing in an extensive battery storage capacity, aiming to establish a 30 GWh facility based on advanced LFP chemistry by 2025-26. Furthermore, the company plans to assemble Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for utility-scale applications by the same timeframe.

Pioneering in multiple clean energy sectors, RIL's efforts also encompass grey-to-green hydrogen conversion via pilot-scale electrolyser technology by end-2025. Its move to operate seven Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants with a successful output, combined with a future target of 55 CBG plants, underpins RIL's focus on sustainable transition. Ambitious targets are set to reach 0.4 MTPA of CBG production and two MTPA of organic manure to meet Net Carbon Zero objectives.