India Boosts Chhattisgarh Infrastructure with Rs 195 Crore Sanction for LWE Areas

The Government of India has approved a significant financial boost to Chhattisgarh, earmarking Rs 195 crore specifically for strengthening rural infrastructure in regions plagued by Left Wing Extremism. This central assistance for the fiscal year 2025-26 comes under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas, signaling a major push for connectivity in these remote locales.

The sanctioned funds have been issued via the Ministry of Finance's 'Just-in-Time' fund release mechanism, employing the Single Nodal Agency SPARSH model designed for Centrally Sponsored Schemes. This allocation is meticulously documented on the Public Financial Management System to match actual expenses incurred within the financial year.

The initiative aims to construct, upgrade, and maintain vital road networks including new all-weather roads, bridges, and essential cross-drainage structures. These efforts are especially crucial in areas vulnerable to flooding and seasonal isolation. The project will link local communities with administrative hubs, markets, educational institutions, and health centers, thereby enhancing governance, service accessibility, and socio-economic mobility in regions like Dantewada, Bijapur, and Bastar.