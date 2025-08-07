Meghalaya's Green Revival: Coal Mining Restarts Under Scientific Regulations

Coal mining operations have officially resumed in the Indian state of Meghalaya after a decade-long ban, thanks to the implementation of scientific and regulated frameworks. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had initially imposed the ban in 2014 due to environmental concerns.

The resumption comes after statutory approvals were granted for two coal blocks, Saryngkham A in East Jaintia Hills and Pyndengshahlang in West Khasi Hills. The Ministry of Coal confirmed these blocks are now operational, having received opening permissions earlier this year.

This development underscores a shift towards environmentally sustainable practices, aligning with the ministry's commitment to legal, safe, and scientific mining. The resumption is expected to boost energy security and economic growth in the North-Eastern region.