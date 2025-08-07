Left Menu

Meghalaya's Green Revival: Coal Mining Restarts Under Scientific Regulations

Coal mining in Meghalaya has resumed under regulated frameworks, a decade after a ban was imposed. The Saryngkham A and Pyndengshahlang blocks have begun operations with permissions, marking a shift towards sustainable practices. This move is aimed at strengthening energy security and economic development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:24 IST
Meghalaya's Green Revival: Coal Mining Restarts Under Scientific Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal mining operations have officially resumed in the Indian state of Meghalaya after a decade-long ban, thanks to the implementation of scientific and regulated frameworks. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had initially imposed the ban in 2014 due to environmental concerns.

The resumption comes after statutory approvals were granted for two coal blocks, Saryngkham A in East Jaintia Hills and Pyndengshahlang in West Khasi Hills. The Ministry of Coal confirmed these blocks are now operational, having received opening permissions earlier this year.

This development underscores a shift towards environmentally sustainable practices, aligning with the ministry's commitment to legal, safe, and scientific mining. The resumption is expected to boost energy security and economic growth in the North-Eastern region.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025