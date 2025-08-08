Madhya Pradesh CM Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Flood Relief

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a virtual interaction with flood-affected residents on Friday, announcing an allocation of Rs 30 crore for relief efforts. The funds will reach over 28,000 victims across districts like Shivpuri, Guna, Damoh, Raisen, and Chhindwara.

Addressing the distress caused by 37% above-normal rainfall, CM Yadav reassured victims of the state government's support in this crisis. He witnessed the severity firsthand, with cabinet ministers and rescue teams actively managing relief operations. The SDRF, NDRF, and the Army were crucial in addressing the disaster's challenges.

CM Yadav also recounted a rescue in Shivpuri where two individuals credited their survival to administrative efforts. With Rs 28 crore previously disbursed, the total relief reaches Rs 123 crore. The CM emphasized vigilance as the rainy season continues, hinting at potential upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)