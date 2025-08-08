Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Labs Achieve NABL Accreditation Boosting Fertilizer and Pesticide Analysis
Three Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department laboratories have received NABL accreditation, enhancing their chemical analysis capabilities for fertilizers and pesticides. This milestone ensures adherence to quality norms, bolsters farmers' confidence, and aligns with international standards. The facilities, located in Bapatla, Nellore, and Kurnool, now boast improved quality assurance practices.
In a significant development, three laboratories of the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department have been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This accreditation elevates their capacity for the chemical analysis of fertilizers and pesticides, marking a major milestone in quality assurance.
The accredited laboratories include the Fertilizer Control Laboratory in Bapatla, the Bio and Organic Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory in Nellore, and the Pesticide Testing Laboratory in Kurnool. The Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department Director, Dilli Rao, announced this achievement, emphasizing the enhancement of quality assurance capabilities.
This recognition assures adherence to international standards, bolstering farmers' confidence in the reliability of agricultural inputs. The NABL accreditation thus contributes to improved practices within the agriculture sector and supports better quality testing aligned with global benchmarks.
