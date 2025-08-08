Left Menu

HDFC Bank's New Strategies Amid Shifting Investment Trends

HDFC Bank is adjusting its strategies as people increasingly prefer mutual funds over traditional bank deposits. This shift is impacting the bank's low-cost deposit acquisition, credit deposit ratio, and net interest margin trajectory. The bank plans technological advancements to mitigate these impacts while ensuring workforce stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:30 IST
HDFC Bank's New Strategies Amid Shifting Investment Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank is facing challenges due to a shift in investment preferences as more people are opting for mutual funds over traditional bank deposits. This change could affect the bank's ability to attract low-cost deposits, according to CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

During the bank's annual general meeting, Jagdishan noted that the bank had to increase term deposits recently to manage its credit-deposit (CD) ratio after its merger with HDFC. Despite the impact on net interest margins, the bank expects faster deposit growth outpacing the banking system long-term.

In response to the changing economic environment, the bank is focusing on technological improvements and new product innovations. Chairman Atanu Chakraborty emphasized the need for the private sector to innovate and adapt rather than wait for demand recovery. The bank's workforce stability remains a priority amid these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025