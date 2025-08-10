IAF Chief Highlights Dual Imperatives Behind Operation Sindoor Success

In a compelling address, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh pinpointed two critical imperatives as catalysts for Operation Sindoor's success: seamless coordination between military and political leadership and the pivotal role of air power. These elements were underscored at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture.

Singh advocated for a robust emphasis on indigenisation, research and development, and enhanced jointness with synergy in military operations. Held at the HAL Management Academy Auditorium in Bengaluru, the event celebrated the air power narrative in contemporary military strategy.

The Air Force Association, Karnataka Branch, along with HAL Bengaluru, hosted the event, which honored Air Chief Marshal LM Katre's legacy. Present among the attendees were veterans and key figures from the IAF, HAL, and DRDO, testifying to his sustained influence on Indian aviation.