Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Victory and Political Debate

Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has revealed the successful outcomes of Operation Sindoor, where India reportedly took down at least five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft from a distance of about 300 kilometers. This achievement is heralded as the largest recorded surface-to-air kill to date.

During his keynote address at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh emphasized the critical role of air power in modern conflicts and its contribution to national security. He lauded the clear political direction and lack of constraints from the central government, which gave the military full operational freedom, allowing the forces to set their own rules of engagement.

The operation, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, also prompted questions from political opposition regarding its abrupt cessation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the reasons behind the sudden stop, suggesting potential external pressures, while the government reiterated that the ceasefire followed established communications between military counterparts.

