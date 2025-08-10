Delhi Arbitration Weekend 2025: Bridging International Arbitration Minds

The third edition of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend (DAW) will be held from September 18 to 21 in New Delhi, hosted by the Delhi International Arbitration Centre under the eye of the Delhi High Court. This prestigious event has become a pivotal moment in the arbitration landscape, gathering an esteemed group of jurists, international arbitrators, and policy influencers.

DAW 2025 is structured to generate discussions on the latest trends in arbitration, focusing particularly on India's aspirations to become a pivotal hub for commercial dispute resolution. The event's commencement at the Supreme Court of India Complex will be marked by addresses from prominent figures including Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Stephen Gageler AC, along with performances such as that by Grammy awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Through panel discussions, networking opportunities, and expert-led dialogues over four days, topics like enforceable awards and the impact of AI in arbitration will be explored. The event promises engagement from leaders across the judiciary and international arbitration bodies, further solidifying New Delhi's role on the global arbitration stage.

