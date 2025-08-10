Left Menu

Delhi Arbitration Weekend 2025: Bridging International Arbitration Minds

The 2025 Delhi Arbitration Weekend (DAW) is set to convene global arbitration experts in New Delhi, emphasizing India's emerging role as a hub for commercial dispute resolution. Featuring keynote speeches, cultural events, and a diverse panel, the four-day conference aims to address contemporary arbitration challenges and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:04 IST
Delhi Arbitration Weekend 2025: Bridging International Arbitration Minds
Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Photo/DIAC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend (DAW) will be held from September 18 to 21 in New Delhi, hosted by the Delhi International Arbitration Centre under the eye of the Delhi High Court. This prestigious event has become a pivotal moment in the arbitration landscape, gathering an esteemed group of jurists, international arbitrators, and policy influencers.

DAW 2025 is structured to generate discussions on the latest trends in arbitration, focusing particularly on India's aspirations to become a pivotal hub for commercial dispute resolution. The event's commencement at the Supreme Court of India Complex will be marked by addresses from prominent figures including Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Stephen Gageler AC, along with performances such as that by Grammy awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Through panel discussions, networking opportunities, and expert-led dialogues over four days, topics like enforceable awards and the impact of AI in arbitration will be explored. The event promises engagement from leaders across the judiciary and international arbitration bodies, further solidifying New Delhi's role on the global arbitration stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

