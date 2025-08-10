Left Menu

Gift of Independence: The Autorickshaw That Changed Sarika's Life

Sarika Mestry, an autorickshaw driver from Mumbai, received a new vehicle from philanthropist Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka, ending her financial struggle. This gift symbolizes her pathway to independence, as it enables her to keep her earnings and secure her family's future while she moves beyond renting an autorickshaw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sarika Mestry's Raksha Bandhan was transformed by a remarkable gift—a brand-new autorickshaw—courtesy of a generous philanthropist, Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka. This benevolent gesture promises to guarantee her financial independence and secure her daughters' future.

Hailing from Amboli in Mumbai's western suburbs, Sarika took up autorickshaw driving after her husband was diagnosed with cancer. A chance meeting with Dr Murarka during a routine fare became a turning point in her life. On Saturday, in Lokhandwala, Andheri, Sarika received a new vehicle from the philanthropist, who she affectionately calls her 'elder brother' as a token of gratitude.

Previously burdened by rental costs, Sarika's earnings were frequently depleted. Dr Murarka, inspired by Sarika's resilience, provided the autorickshaw to unlock financial freedom for her and her family. The new ride symbolizes her triumph and hope, enabling her to retain her full earnings for her home and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

