Punjab's 'Bill Liao Inam Pao': Boosting Tax Compliance Through Citizen Engagement

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, reported a major win for fiscal accountability through the 'Bill Liao Inam Pao' scheme. Since its 2023 launch, the initiative has triggered penalties of Rs 9.07 crore against bill-issuing entities for irregularities, while successfully recovering Rs 7.30 crore.

The scheme encourages citizens to demand and upload purchase bills to the 'Mera Bill app', fostering tax enforcement and broadening the tax base with 135 new registrations. Over 1,76,832 bills have been uploaded, resulting in 5,644 winners securing prizes totaling Rs 3,35,80,215.

The initiative motivates consumers with rewards for purchase bills within Punjab, excluding certain products. It exemplifies citizen-driven governance efforts to curb tax evasion and enhance compliance, as it couples consumer vigilance with tightening enforcement mechanisms.

