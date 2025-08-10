Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Sattarpur: Woman's Death Highlights Family Discord

Parvati, a 25-year-old woman from Sattarpur village, allegedly died by suicide amid ongoing family disputes. Married for nearly three years without children, she reportedly faced frequent conflicts with in-laws. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death while her body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:43 IST
Tragic Loss in Sattarpur: Woman's Death Highlights Family Discord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sattarpur village, Etah district, as a married woman was found hanged in her home on Sunday, according to local police reports.

Initial findings suggest ongoing family discord may have driven Parvati, 25, to take her own life, said SHO Kapil Nain of Bagwala Police Station.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025