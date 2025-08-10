Tragic Loss in Sattarpur: Woman's Death Highlights Family Discord

A tragic incident unfolded in Sattarpur village, Etah district, as a married woman was found hanged in her home on Sunday, according to local police reports.

Initial findings suggest ongoing family discord may have driven Parvati, 25, to take her own life, said SHO Kapil Nain of Bagwala Police Station.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)