Tragic Loss in Sattarpur: Woman's Death Highlights Family Discord
Parvati, a 25-year-old woman from Sattarpur village, allegedly died by suicide amid ongoing family disputes. Married for nearly three years without children, she reportedly faced frequent conflicts with in-laws. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death while her body undergoes a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Sattarpur village, Etah district, as a married woman was found hanged in her home on Sunday, according to local police reports.
Initial findings suggest ongoing family discord may have driven Parvati, 25, to take her own life, said SHO Kapil Nain of Bagwala Police Station.
The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death.
