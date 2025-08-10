Left Menu

Tripura Teen Enters International Book of Records with Tiny Artwork

Tarnesha Das, a student from Women's College in Salema, achieved recognition in the International Book of Records by inscribing Lord Ram's name on a 2cm jackfruit seed within two minutes. This achievement, supported by her family and teachers, highlights the power of determination in small towns like Tripura's Kachurchhara Sarkar Para.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:56 IST
Tarnesha Das enters International Book of Records (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring testament to determination and willpower, Tarnesha Das, a student from Women's College in Salema, has earned a distinguished spot in the International Book of Records. The remarkable young artist from Kachurchhara Sarkar Para achieved this feat by meticulously inscribing the name 'Lord Ram' 36 times on a diminutive jackfruit seed, measuring a mere 2 centimeters, all in a swift two minutes. The achievement was rigorously validated by the International Book of Records officials via an online video call before awarding her the official certificate and medal.

Elated with her success, Tarnesha shared her experience with the media from her home, celebrating not just personal triumph but also marking a proud moment for Salema, Kamalpur subdivision, and the entire Dhalai district in Tripura. Her impressive track record isn't new; in 2023, she etched maps of 21 countries onto lentil grains, securing her spot in the India Book of Records. Tarnesha's journey illustrates that remarkable accomplishments can arise from the most unexpected places.

She credits her success largely to the unwavering support of her family, the guidance from her art teacher Rajib Rudra Pal, and assistance from friends. Reflecting on her journey, Tarnesha emphasized the dual nature of technology and urged young people to harness its educational potential rather than succumbing to the lures of social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. "If used wisely, mobile phones can become an ideal tool for societal advancement," she expressed.

This extraordinary achievement from a vibrant young woman in Tripura underlines once again that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

