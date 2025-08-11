Left Menu

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Major Asian share indexes inched higher as robust tech earnings supported valuations. Focus is on a crucial U.S. inflation report likely influencing the dollar and bond markets. Key geopolitical developments include a potential extension of U.S. tariffs on China and a Trump-Putin meeting discussing Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian share indexes saw a modest rise on Monday, buoyed by strong company earnings in the tech sector. This positive momentum comes ahead of the release of a critical U.S. inflation report, which is expected to dictate the future of the dollar and bond markets.

In geopolitics, anticipation is high as a U.S. tariff deadline on China looms with expectations of another extension. Meanwhile, a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Friday to address the Ukraine crisis, adding further layers of complexity to global trade dynamics.

In the financial realm, analysts predict a tough path for rate cuts, contingent upon unexpected economic data shifts. The tensions and opportunities in trade, geopolitics, and monetary policy mark a critical confluence for global markets this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

