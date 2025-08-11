Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian share indexes saw a modest rise on Monday, buoyed by strong company earnings in the tech sector. This positive momentum comes ahead of the release of a critical U.S. inflation report, which is expected to dictate the future of the dollar and bond markets.

In geopolitics, anticipation is high as a U.S. tariff deadline on China looms with expectations of another extension. Meanwhile, a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Friday to address the Ukraine crisis, adding further layers of complexity to global trade dynamics.

In the financial realm, analysts predict a tough path for rate cuts, contingent upon unexpected economic data shifts. The tensions and opportunities in trade, geopolitics, and monetary policy mark a critical confluence for global markets this week.

