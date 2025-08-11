Left Menu

Karnataka's GST Evasion Surge: Unprecedented Rise in Fiscal 2024-25

Karnataka witnessed a dramatic increase in GST evasion cases in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with Central GST officers detecting Rs 39,577 crore, a significant rise from the previous year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that no notices were issued based on UPI transactions. The issue has particularly affected small traders and vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:01 IST
Karnataka's GST Evasion Surge: Unprecedented Rise in Fiscal 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central GST officers in Karnataka have uncovered a striking surge in tax evasion, amounting to Rs 39,577 crore, during the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to data presented in Parliament. This represents a more than fivefold increase from the previous year, raising concerns about the efficacy of regulatory mechanisms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a written response to the Lok Sabha, clarified that the GST authorities have not issued notices based on UPI transactions, dispelling rumors about unsanctioned assessments of small traders and street vendors.

The alarming jump in tax evasion cases has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals and voluntary payments totaling Rs 1,623 crore. Small traders in Bengaluru have reported receiving disproportionate GST notices, largely influenced by digital payment records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025