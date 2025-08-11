Left Menu

Enhancing Aquaculture: Andaman and Nicobar's Initiative on Freshwater Fish Breeding

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands' fisheries department, alongside the National Fisheries Development Board, will host a three-day training on freshwater fish breeding. This initiative, under the PMMSY scheme, aims to guide 25 selected participants in broodstock, hatchery, and health management to foster aquaculture commercialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:19 IST
Enhancing Aquaculture: Andaman and Nicobar's Initiative on Freshwater Fish Breeding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands' fisheries department, in collaboration with the National Fisheries Development Board, is set to roll out an extensive training programme focusing on 'Freshwater Fish Breeding and Seed Production.' Scheduled for the last week of August, this initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The programme is designed to encompass a comprehensive curriculum, touching on vital aspects like broodstock management, hatchery management, seed rearing, water quality control, and fish health management. The training aims to equip 25 selected participants with the expertise needed to embark on commercial ventures in aquaculture.

Individuals keen on participating, including fishers, fish farmers, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, tribal community members, and unemployed youths, are being encouraged to apply. The selected candidates will receive daily and travel allowances as per NFDB standards, with applications due by August 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025