Enhancing Aquaculture: Andaman and Nicobar's Initiative on Freshwater Fish Breeding

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands' fisheries department, in collaboration with the National Fisheries Development Board, is set to roll out an extensive training programme focusing on 'Freshwater Fish Breeding and Seed Production.' Scheduled for the last week of August, this initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The programme is designed to encompass a comprehensive curriculum, touching on vital aspects like broodstock management, hatchery management, seed rearing, water quality control, and fish health management. The training aims to equip 25 selected participants with the expertise needed to embark on commercial ventures in aquaculture.

Individuals keen on participating, including fishers, fish farmers, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, tribal community members, and unemployed youths, are being encouraged to apply. The selected candidates will receive daily and travel allowances as per NFDB standards, with applications due by August 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)