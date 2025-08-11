CM Yogi's Blistering Attack on Samajwadi Party's 'Facade' of Democracy

In a forceful beginning to the Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed sharp criticism at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of hiding behind a "facade" of democracy. He charged the party with imposing a "goonda tax" and committing atrocities against traders during its rule.

Focusing on areas like Sambhal, Bahraich, and Gorakhpur, Yogi highlighted SP's "negative politics" and warned Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition, against becoming a pawn for vested interests. Criticizing the SP's stance against the Gorakhpur Heritage Corridor, he labeled it "anti-development." The project, linking vital landmarks such as Ghantaghar and Gitapress, aims to address congestion and illegal encroachments.

Yogi assured that all traders affected by expansion projects would receive fair compensation. He revisited the SP's historical negligence in health and development issues, pointing out encephalitis fatalities during their tenure. He stressed that Gorakhpur traders opposed Pandey's visit due to bitter memories of SP's oppressive regime.

