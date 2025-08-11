Left Menu

CM Yogi's Blistering Attack on Samajwadi Party's 'Facade' of Democracy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing criticism of the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of exploiting traders and opposing development initiatives. He highlighted the party's negative politics and historical shortcomings in health and education. CM Yogi firmly committed to development and promised fair compensation to affected traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:30 IST
CM Yogi's Blistering Attack on Samajwadi Party's 'Facade' of Democracy
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful beginning to the Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed sharp criticism at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of hiding behind a "facade" of democracy. He charged the party with imposing a "goonda tax" and committing atrocities against traders during its rule.

Focusing on areas like Sambhal, Bahraich, and Gorakhpur, Yogi highlighted SP's "negative politics" and warned Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition, against becoming a pawn for vested interests. Criticizing the SP's stance against the Gorakhpur Heritage Corridor, he labeled it "anti-development." The project, linking vital landmarks such as Ghantaghar and Gitapress, aims to address congestion and illegal encroachments.

Yogi assured that all traders affected by expansion projects would receive fair compensation. He revisited the SP's historical negligence in health and development issues, pointing out encephalitis fatalities during their tenure. He stressed that Gorakhpur traders opposed Pandey's visit due to bitter memories of SP's oppressive regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025