Equity Mutual Funds See 81% Surge, Driven by Thematic and Flexi Cap Contributions

Equity mutual funds in India experienced a remarkable 81% surge in inflows during July, amounting to Rs 42,702 crore, according to data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The uptrend was largely driven by significant contributions from thematic and flexi cap funds.

This rise marks the 53rd consecutive month of net positive inflows into the equity mutual fund segment, indicating sustained investor confidence. In July alone, thematic funds led the charge, pulling in Rs 9,426 crore, while flexi cap funds secured Rs 7,654 crore. Small cap, mid cap, large & mid cap, and large cap funds also observed substantial interest from investors.

The mutual fund industry's total assets under management (AUM) soared to a record high of Rs 75.36 lakh crore by the end of July, a milestone achievement up from Rs 74.4 lakh crore at the end of June, underscoring the industry's expanding appeal.

