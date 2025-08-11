Nation Mourns Loss of Brave Jawans in Kulgam Operation

In a somber tribute, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi mourned the loss of two brave soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh. The courageous pair perished during an anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, prompting a wave of grief and respect.

The Indian Armed Forces, led by General Chauhan, offered heartfelt condolences, stating, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of both soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Kashmir." The defense community stands resolutely with grieving families in their moment of sorrow, highlighting the unity within the forces.

Families and communities paid their final respects over the weekend. Emotional ceremonies marked the last rites for both soldiers, conducted with full military honors. Sepoy Harminder Singh's farewell in Fatehgarh Sahib district drew local and political leaders, while Lance Naik Pritpal Singh was mourned amidst profound village sorrow in Samrala. Their loss underscores the ongoing conflict's toll on India.

