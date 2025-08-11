Remedium Lifecare Ltd. Unveils Stellar Q1 Performance, Surpassing Entire FY25 Profits

Remedium Lifecare Ltd. has reported a remarkable financial turnaround in Q1FY26, achieving a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹464.88 lakhs. This marks a dramatic 327% increase over the previous quarter's loss of ₹204.60 lakhs, illustrating a sharp rebound in profitability and solid operational momentum.

The company, a significant player in the pharmaceutical supply chain, recorded a revenue of ₹11,336.67 lakhs, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiencies. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹571.23 lakhs reflects its strategic focus on growth and resilience, setting a strong foundation for future expansion.

Underpinned by robust Q1 results, Remedium Lifecare is poised for continued advancement with plans to expand its R&D initiatives in therapeutic areas and enhance its international presence. The company's ongoing commitment to innovation and market expansion underscores its competitive edge in the global pharmaceutical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)