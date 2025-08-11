Fortifying India's Power Grid: Cybersecurity Overhaul in Progress
The Indian government is finalizing regulations to safeguard the power sector against cyber threats. These measures include keeping energy-related data within national boundaries and requiring IT equipment approval through the Trusted Telecom Portal. Annual and biannual cybersecurity audits are also mandated to ensure system integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is tightening regulations to secure the nation's power systems against potential cyber threats, as revealed in Parliament on Monday.
Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Central Electricity Authority is finalizing new regulations to prevent unauthorized access to energy-related data, confining it within India's borders.
Furthermore, starting January 1, 2026, IT equipment used in the power sector must clear the Trusted Telecom Portal. Annual and biannual cybersecurity audits are mandated, guided by CERT-In approved auditors, to safeguard the sector's operational technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
