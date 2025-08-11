Left Menu

Fortifying India's Power Grid: Cybersecurity Overhaul in Progress

The Indian government is finalizing regulations to safeguard the power sector against cyber threats. These measures include keeping energy-related data within national boundaries and requiring IT equipment approval through the Trusted Telecom Portal. Annual and biannual cybersecurity audits are also mandated to ensure system integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:13 IST
Fortifying India's Power Grid: Cybersecurity Overhaul in Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is tightening regulations to secure the nation's power systems against potential cyber threats, as revealed in Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Central Electricity Authority is finalizing new regulations to prevent unauthorized access to energy-related data, confining it within India's borders.

Furthermore, starting January 1, 2026, IT equipment used in the power sector must clear the Trusted Telecom Portal. Annual and biannual cybersecurity audits are mandated, guided by CERT-In approved auditors, to safeguard the sector's operational technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025