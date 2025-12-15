Left Menu

AMPIN Energy Transition to supply 6.6 MW RE to Air Liquide's facility in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:21 IST
AMPIN Energy Transition on Monday announced the signing of a long-term renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Air Liquide in India for supply of 6.6 MW of renewable energy from its wind-solar hybrid project.

Once operational, the project is expected to offset 60 per cent of the site's electricity requirements through renewable energy, enabling the abatement of approximately 22,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year, a company statement said.

Under this agreement, AMPIN will supply 6.6 MW of renewable electricity from its wind-solar hybrid project to Air Liquide's facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat, it added.

''This PPA represents a concrete step in Air Liquide's strategy to decarbonise our assets,'' said Benoit Renard, General Manager, Air Liquide India.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 60 countries with approximately 66,500 employees, the group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. ''This collaboration not only contributes to Air Liquide's decarbonisation goals but also reflects our shared vision for accelerating the adoption of clean energy across India's industrial sector,'' said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition.

