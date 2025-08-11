Air India Suspends Delhi-Washington DC Route Amid Fleet Retrofit

In a significant operational update, Air India announced on Monday the suspension of its flights between Delhi and Washington DC, a decision effective from September 1. This strategic move is driven by operational factors to uphold the airline's network reliability.

The suspension is largely attributed to a planned fleet shortfall as Air India embarks on a retrofit of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with aims to enhance customer experience. The extensive program, which began last month, requires multiple aircraft to be out of service until late 2026.

Moreover, the ongoing airspace closure over Pakistan is complicating long-haul operations with extended routing times. Passengers with bookings beyond September 1, 2025, will be contacted for alternate arrangements or refunds. Despite the suspension, Air India maintains one-stop flights to Washington DC via major US gateways and ensures continued direct services to six North American destinations.

