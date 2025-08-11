Left Menu

Air India Suspends Delhi-Washington DC Route Amid Fleet Retrofit

Air India halts Delhi-Washington DC services from September 1 due to fleet retrofitting and operational challenges. Impacted passengers can opt for alternative travel plans or refunds. Flights will continue via four US gateways with interline partners. Direct services to Canada and other US cities remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operational update, Air India announced on Monday the suspension of its flights between Delhi and Washington DC, a decision effective from September 1. This strategic move is driven by operational factors to uphold the airline's network reliability.

The suspension is largely attributed to a planned fleet shortfall as Air India embarks on a retrofit of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with aims to enhance customer experience. The extensive program, which began last month, requires multiple aircraft to be out of service until late 2026.

Moreover, the ongoing airspace closure over Pakistan is complicating long-haul operations with extended routing times. Passengers with bookings beyond September 1, 2025, will be contacted for alternate arrangements or refunds. Despite the suspension, Air India maintains one-stop flights to Washington DC via major US gateways and ensures continued direct services to six North American destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

