Mohali's Independence Day Preparations Embrace Unity and Cultural Pride

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Monday reviewed the first rehearsal for Mohali's Independence Day celebrations, applauding the performances of students, NCC cadets, and school band teams at Shaheed (Shaurya Chakra) Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College. Emphasizing national pride, she encouraged participants to promote harmony, peace, and unity through their performances.

In a subsequent meeting with department officials, Mittal stressed the importance of a proactive approach to ensure smooth event execution. She announced Punjab Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as the Chief Guest on August 15. The final rehearsal is set for August 13 at 9:00 am, featuring state programs and cultural performances.

The March Past will include NCC cadets, school bands, and special children reciting the National Anthem. DSP Jatinder Singh Chauhan will lead the parade with Punjab Police contingents. Key officials attending the review included ADCs Geetika Singh, Sonam Chaudhary, and others from various governmental departments.

