Left Menu

Mohali's Independence Day Preparations Embrace Unity and Cultural Pride

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal reviewed the preparations for Mohali's Independence Day celebrations, commending students and cadets for their performances. The event will feature tableaux, cultural displays, and a March Past, with Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian attending as Chief Guest. The final rehearsal is slated for August 13th at 9:00 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:05 IST
Mohali's Independence Day Preparations Embrace Unity and Cultural Pride
Visuals of Independence Day preparations in SAS Nagar (Photo: DRDO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Monday reviewed the first rehearsal for Mohali's Independence Day celebrations, applauding the performances of students, NCC cadets, and school band teams at Shaheed (Shaurya Chakra) Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College. Emphasizing national pride, she encouraged participants to promote harmony, peace, and unity through their performances.

In a subsequent meeting with department officials, Mittal stressed the importance of a proactive approach to ensure smooth event execution. She announced Punjab Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as the Chief Guest on August 15. The final rehearsal is set for August 13 at 9:00 am, featuring state programs and cultural performances.

The March Past will include NCC cadets, school bands, and special children reciting the National Anthem. DSP Jatinder Singh Chauhan will lead the parade with Punjab Police contingents. Key officials attending the review included ADCs Geetika Singh, Sonam Chaudhary, and others from various governmental departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025