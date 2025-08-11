Left Menu

India Enacts New Law to Protect Farmers: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a new law to curb the sale of fake agricultural products. The government will also launch 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to educate farmers. Efforts are made to boost farmer self-reliance and income, supporting the PM's goal of scientific farming and economy growth.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Government is taking a significant step to protect farmers by introducing a new law aimed at curbing the sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, announced Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

As part of efforts to enhance agricultural practices, the government will roll out the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. Under this initiative, scientists will visit villages to educate farmers on using quality seeds, fertilisers, and crop nutrients. This announcement was made during a programme in Jhunjhunu marking the disbursement of insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of India's economy, Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to making farmers more self-reliant. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke about ongoing state initiatives under PMFBY, including interest-free loans and livestock insurance, contributing to farmer welfare and income improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

