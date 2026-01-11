Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Notorious Outlaw's Arrest in Patna

Police have arrested Prahlad Kumar, a man wanted for various criminal activities, including murder, following a brief encounter in Patna's Barh area. During the incident, Kumar was injured, but no police officers were harmed. Authorities continue investigating, while Kumar receives medical attention in a local hospital.

In a dramatic turn of events, law enforcement officers successfully apprehended Prahlad Kumar, a man wanted for multiple serious crimes, during a brief encounter in Patna's Barh locality. The operation unfolded on Saturday evening, according to Sub Divisional Police Officer Anand Kumar Singh.

Kumar, who faced charges related to the Arms Act, loot, and murder, was tracked down thanks to a tip-off regarding his whereabouts. As police and STF members descended on the location, Kumar attempted to flee and fired upon officers. Law enforcement responded with controlled gunfire, ultimately subduing Kumar.

The suspect sustained injuries to his leg and was immediately transported to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His condition is considered stable, and police are preparing to record his statement. Investigation into his criminal activities is ongoing.

