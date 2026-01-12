Supreme Court Considers AYUSH Practitioners' Recognition Under Medical Law

The Supreme Court of India on Monday addressed a petition urging the recognition of AYUSH doctors as 'Registered Medical Practitioners' akin to their allopathic counterparts. This plea, presented by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on behalf of petitioner Nitin Upadhyay, seeks comprehensive change in the legislative framework affecting medical advertising in India.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, took cognizance of the petition that demands a review of the 1954 Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. The petitioner argues that the Act, initially designed to prevent misleading medical advertisements, now overly restricts legitimate information dissemination by AYUSH practitioners.

This legal motion calls for the establishment of an expert committee to ensure that AYUSH doctors can lawfully communicate their remedies without being unjustly constrained by outdated regulations. The debate unfolds amid dialogues on ensuring public access to scientific and non-deceptive information in the medical field.