Punjab & Sind Bank Unveils 'PSB Naari Shakti' for Women's Empowerment

Punjab & Sind Bank introduces 'PSB Naari Shakti', a savings account initiative empowering women with financial and health benefits. Available in two variants, the program offers cancer and accident insurance, annual health check-ups, and tele-consultation services, ensuring women's economic independence and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab & Sind Bank launched 'PSB Naari Shakti', a new savings account tailored to empower women. This initiative comes in two variants: PSB Pink and PSB Smile, each providing unique benefits aimed at supporting women's aspirations and ensuring their health and economic independence.

Key features of the 'PSB Naari Shakti' program include a cancer cover of up to Rs 10 lakh and group accident insurance up to Rs 20 lakh. These benefits are designed to offer substantial health protection to women account holders. The initiative further includes complimentary annual health check-ups and tele-consultation services to promote consistent health management and easy access to medical advice.

This initiative marks a significant step in advancing financial and health support for women, reinforcing their ability to pursue aspirations with a safety net against health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

