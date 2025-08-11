Left Menu

Iraq Struggles Amid Power Crisis in Scorching Heat

Iraq faced a major power outage due to a shutdown at the Hamidiya power plant in Anbar province. The outage affected central and southern regions, but not Kurdistan. Iraqis have relied on private generators and solar energy amid persistent electricity shortages since 2003, exacerbated by Iran-U.S. tensions.

Iraq Struggles Amid Power Crisis in Scorching Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major power outage struck Iraq's central and southern regions on Monday, following a shutdown at the Hamidiya power plant in Anbar province, as reported by electricity ministry sources.

The outage sparked widespread concern as temperatures hit a scorching 47 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, though it spared the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Iraqis have long depended on private generators and, increasingly, solar panels to supplement inconsistent government-provided electricity.

Since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that deposed Saddam Hussein, Iraq has grappled with energy provision due to under-investment and mismanagement. Compounding the situation, Iraq relies heavily on Iranian natural gas imports, which have been disrupted by U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

