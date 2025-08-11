Iraq Struggles Amid Power Crisis in Scorching Heat

A major power outage struck Iraq's central and southern regions on Monday, following a shutdown at the Hamidiya power plant in Anbar province, as reported by electricity ministry sources.

The outage sparked widespread concern as temperatures hit a scorching 47 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, though it spared the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Iraqis have long depended on private generators and, increasingly, solar panels to supplement inconsistent government-provided electricity.

Since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that deposed Saddam Hussein, Iraq has grappled with energy provision due to under-investment and mismanagement. Compounding the situation, Iraq relies heavily on Iranian natural gas imports, which have been disrupted by U.S. sanctions.

