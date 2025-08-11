Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs Faces Criticism

The Supreme Court's directive to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks has faced sharp criticism from BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who termed the measure "not doable" and "a very strange judgment given in anger." Gandhi expressed concerns about the logistics, financial burden, and social challenges arising from the order.

Gandhi noted the absence of government-run shelters, highlighting the need for thousands of new facilities and warning of potential street clashes between authorities and dog feeders. She emphasized the enormous costs involved, estimating that an effort to accommodate the estimated 300,000 stray dogs in Delhi would require finding 3,000 new sites and employing 150,000 sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi expressed disappointment, noting the ruling affects 10 lakh animals. She remarked that existing shelters in the country are operated by NGOs and private entities, warning of the destabilization from removing the strays. The Supreme Court also ordered contempt proceedings against any obstruction to the capture drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)