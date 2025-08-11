Left Menu

Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs Faces Criticism

The Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters sparks criticism, with BJP's Maneka Gandhi labeling it impractical. Challenges include a lack of government-run shelters, immense financial costs, and potential street clashes. Critics argue the ruling, impacting 10 lakh animals, neglects consequences and feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:39 IST
Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs Faces Criticism
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's directive to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks has faced sharp criticism from BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who termed the measure "not doable" and "a very strange judgment given in anger." Gandhi expressed concerns about the logistics, financial burden, and social challenges arising from the order.

Gandhi noted the absence of government-run shelters, highlighting the need for thousands of new facilities and warning of potential street clashes between authorities and dog feeders. She emphasized the enormous costs involved, estimating that an effort to accommodate the estimated 300,000 stray dogs in Delhi would require finding 3,000 new sites and employing 150,000 sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi expressed disappointment, noting the ruling affects 10 lakh animals. She remarked that existing shelters in the country are operated by NGOs and private entities, warning of the destabilization from removing the strays. The Supreme Court also ordered contempt proceedings against any obstruction to the capture drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025